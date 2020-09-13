Maroon scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 victory against the Islanders in Game 4.

Maroon won a race to a loose puck in the offensive zone and backhanded it into the empty net to wrap up Tampa Bay's win. It was the first goal of the playoffs for the veteran, putting an end to his 17-game goal funk that began with the regular-season finale. Maroon scored only nine times during the regular season and received just under 11 minutes of playing time Sunday; he's a role player at this stage of his career.