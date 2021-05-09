Marron will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for roughing Florida's Brandon Montour on Saturday.

If Maroon's handed a suspension, that would mark the end of his regular season, as the Lightning will play their season finale Monday against the Panthers. The bad blood between Maroon and the Panthers is just getting started, as the two Florida-based teams are set to face off in the first round of the playoffs after finishing off the regular season with a pair of meetings.