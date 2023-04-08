Maroon (upper body) is expected to play Saturday against Ottawa, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Maroon will be good to go after leaving Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders in the second period. He has produced 14 points, 165 hits and 143 PIM in 77 games this season.
