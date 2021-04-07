Maroon collected two assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.
Maroon set up goals by Ross Colton and Luke Schenn in a five-minute span late in the third period, to make the score look a little more respectable. Maroon has just one goal in his last 16 games, but he has managed to dish out four helpers in his last four.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: First multi-pointer of season•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Manages assist•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Sets up equalizer•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Points in consecutive games•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Tallies first goal•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Finally gets on scoresheet•