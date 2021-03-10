Maroon recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Maroon set up Erik Cernak for the game-tying goal midway through the third period. The 32-year-old Maroon has provided eight points in 24 games in a fourth-line role. He's added 32 PIM, 23 shots on net and 30 hits. He's a steady and physical presence on the ice, but probably doesn't score enough to interest most fantasy managers.