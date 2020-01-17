Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Slated to return Friday
Alex Volkov's reassignment to the AHL positions Maroon (undisclosed) to play Friday against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Maroon will ultimately miss just three games because of the injury and will aim to pick up on the brief hot streak he accumulated prior to the injury, notching three points in the two games prior. He will have the All-Star break to recover from any potential issues from Friday's return, so it seems unlikely Maroon skip any more time because of the minor issue.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.