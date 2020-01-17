Alex Volkov's reassignment to the AHL positions Maroon (undisclosed) to play Friday against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Maroon will ultimately miss just three games because of the injury and will aim to pick up on the brief hot streak he accumulated prior to the injury, notching three points in the two games prior. He will have the All-Star break to recover from any potential issues from Friday's return, so it seems unlikely Maroon skip any more time because of the minor issue.