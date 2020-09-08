Maroon managed an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Maroon generated a scramble in front of the net that led to Yanni Gourde's first of two tallies in the contest. In 14 playoff games, Maroon has mustered three helpers, 12 shots and 37 hits in a fourth-line role. He's seen limited ice time due to the Lightning's frequent seven-defensemen lineups.