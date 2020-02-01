Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Snaps short drought with assist
Maroon posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Maroon had the secondary assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period tally. The 31-year-old winger had gone three games without a point since he return from an undisclosed injury. For the year, Maroon has 17 points, 64 shots, 75 hits and 60 PIM in 46 outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Held scoreless in return•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Officially in Friday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Slated to return Friday•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: No-go against Minnesota•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Not expected to play•
-
Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.