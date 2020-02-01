Maroon posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Maroon had the secondary assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period tally. The 31-year-old winger had gone three games without a point since he return from an undisclosed injury. For the year, Maroon has 17 points, 64 shots, 75 hits and 60 PIM in 46 outings.