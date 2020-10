Maroon agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.8 million contract with Tampa Bay on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports

Maroon likely won't be racking up 40 points as he did earlier in his career with Edmonton, but he'll provide solid depth scoring for the Lightning and is capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold. Fantasy players probably don't need to jump on Maroon in the early rounds, though a late-round selection could be warranted, especially in deeper formats.