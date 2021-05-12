Maroon has served his one-game suspension and will be eligible to play in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's first-round playoff matchup with the Panthers.

The schedule for the Lightning's first-round series has yet to be released, but Maroon will be eligible to rejoin Tampa Bay's lineup whenever Game 1 takes place. The gritty winger picked up 18 points and 60 PIM in 55 regular-season contests this year.