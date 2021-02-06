Maroon scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
Maroon tied the game at 1-1 with his unassisted first-period tally. The 32-year-old winger had no points in eight games prior to Friday. Through nine contests, Maroon has 17 PIM and 12 hits. He plays a net-front role on the second power-play unit, but he's on the fourth line at even strength, so his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats at best.
