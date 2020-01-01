Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Three assists in last 17 games
Maroon picked up an assist Tuesday in a 6-4 victory over the Sabres.
Maroon has just three assists in his last 17 games and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 36 games. He's a marginal play in deep formats that count hits (59) or the occasional PIM (40). But that's about it.
