Lightning's Patrick Maroon: Unable to play Wednesday
Maroon (upper body) is ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Maroon suffered an upper-body injury during a fight with Rangers' Micheal Haley in Tuesday's 4-1 loss, and the effects will linger into this contest. The Lightning called up Alexander Volkov and Cory Conacher from AHL Syracuse, and one of the two figure to slot onto the fourth line.
