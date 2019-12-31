Sieloff was traded to the Lightning from Anaheim for Chris Mueller on Monday.

Sieloff never suited up in an NHL game for the Ducks after coming over in a trade from the Senators in February. Sieloff has spent most of his time in the AHL, where he's collected 49 points in 290 games to go along with a minus-49 rating in his minor league career. The 25-year-old can get another fresh start elsewhere, and he has two goals in two career NHL games.