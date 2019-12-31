Lightning's Patrick Sieloff: Dished to Tampa Bay
Sieloff was traded to the Lightning from Anaheim for Chris Mueller on Monday.
Sieloff never suited up in an NHL game for the Ducks after coming over in a trade from the Senators in February. Sieloff has spent most of his time in the AHL, where he's collected 49 points in 290 games to go along with a minus-49 rating in his minor league career. The 25-year-old can get another fresh start elsewhere, and he has two goals in two career NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.