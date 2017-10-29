Lightning's Peter Budaj: Absorbs loss in rare start
Budaj allowed four goals on 17 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
It was just his second start of the season. Budaj has underwhelmed in his starts -- inactivity makes it hard to get in a game groove. Avoid him right now, even in daily formats.
