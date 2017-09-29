Lightning's Peter Budaj: Allows four in preseason loss
Budaj stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Budaj suffered behind a Bolts' defence that was a little on the porous side. Hopefully he won't see as many blown coverages when he's in the blue paint come regular season.
