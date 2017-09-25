Lightning's Peter Budaj: Allows three goals on 27 shots
Budaj took a 4-2 preseason loss to the Panthers, letting in three goals after facing 27 shots Sunday.
Even though Budaj allowed three goals, he was still able to shut down four of the five power-play opportunities that the Panthers had throughout the game. The 35-year-old burst onto the scene last season notching an excellent .915 save percentage and 2.18 GAA, stepping up for Los Angeles after Jonathan Quick was placed on the injured reserve with a groin issue. Budaj will enter the season behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, but has the skill to be a starter if Vasilevskiy falters or succumbs to injury.
