Budaj saved 28 of 30 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

This was just the fifth start of the season for Budaj, and it was also by far his best. He's sporting an underwhelming .881 save percentage and 3.40 GAA for the campaign, and with Andrei Vasilevskiy locked into a hefty workload and building a Vezina Trophy case, Budaj's opportunities project to remain few and far between. Still, he's a handcuff option in deep leagues with the potential to be a go-to fantasy asset if Vasilevskiy were to ever miss time.