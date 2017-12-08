Lightning's Peter Budaj: Collects second win
Budaj saved 28 of 30 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.
This was just the fifth start of the season for Budaj, and it was also by far his best. He's sporting an underwhelming .881 save percentage and 3.40 GAA for the campaign, and with Andrei Vasilevskiy locked into a hefty workload and building a Vezina Trophy case, Budaj's opportunities project to remain few and far between. Still, he's a handcuff option in deep leagues with the potential to be a go-to fantasy asset if Vasilevskiy were to ever miss time.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Defending cage against Colorado•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Picked apart by Pens power play•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Earns first victory of season•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will see familiar faces Thursday•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Absorbs loss in rare start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...