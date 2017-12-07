Budaj will patrol the blue paint versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With how much of a workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy has been (23 starts), Budaj has seen action in a mere four games this season. In those appearances, the veteran has been rather pedestrian, as he logged a 1-2-1 record with a 3.75 GAA. Barring a significant injury to Vasilevskiy, it seems unlikely that Budaj will see more minutes the rest of the way.