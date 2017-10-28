Budaj will patrol the crease Saturday evening against the visiting Ducks, NHL.com reports.

This will be the Czech goalie's second start of the season, as Tampa's No. 1 tender Andrei Vasilevskiy takes a breather having started the past four games and collecting wins each time out. Budaj's only other appearance took place in New Jersey on Oct. 17, resulting in a 5-4 shootout loss, but he gets the luxury of facing a Ducks team that is without two key defensemen in Cam Fowler (leg) and Kevin Bieksa (hand). Saturday's daily slate features 10 other games if you prefer to look past Budaj or Anaheim's confirmed starter John Gibson.