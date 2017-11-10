Budaj stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's win over the Kings.

It wasn't an overly busy night for Budaj, but he came up with the necessary saves to earn his first win of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't get many nights off, but Budaj showed Tuesday he's capable of stepping in and delivering. The veteran owns a lackluster .873 save percentage in three appearances, but with the way Tampa Bay is playing right now, Budaj is probably a worthwhile spot start whenever he does get that rare nod.