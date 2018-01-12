Lightning's Peter Budaj: Expected out until mid-Februrary
Budaj (leg) is expected to require 6-8 weeks from his Dec. 29 injury, meaning his return will slot in around mid-February, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Budaj was originally handed a week-to-week label, but now the timeline has been clarified. Louis Domingue will continue to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy in his stead, while Budaj will continue to nurse his ailing leg. Even when healthy, Budaj has played poorly this season in his minimal role, posting a 3.80 GAA and .878 save percentage over seven games.
