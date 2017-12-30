Lightning's Peter Budaj: Facing indefinite absence
Budaj will be out indefinitely with his lower-body injury.
Budaj favored his left leg after getting plowed over in the cage by Flyers forward Scott Laughton on Friday night, but the team is using the more nebulous lower-body label in reference to the backup goalie's ailment. Either way, Budaj is on injured reserve with no clear timeline for a return, and the Bolts have called up Louis Domingue to serve as an emergency goalie behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.
