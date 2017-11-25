Lightning's Peter Budaj: Gets starting nod Saturday
Budaj led his team out for pregame warmups Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This indicates that he'll get the road start against the Penguins.
This matchup will feature two backup goalies as Budaj reportedly will be countered by Tristan Jarry, who's only appeared in two games this season. Budaj's best start was his most recent one, stopping 22 of 24 shots for a Nov. 9 win over his former Kings squad. The Czech goalie is capable of slowing down high-caliber opponents, but his fantasy utility is minimal since he's stuck behind early Vezina Trophy favorite Andrei Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Earns first victory of season•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will see familiar faces Thursday•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Absorbs loss in rare start•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Dusting off cobwebs for rare start•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Takes 5-4 shootout loss in first start•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...