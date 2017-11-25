Budaj led his team out for pregame warmups Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This indicates that he'll get the road start against the Penguins.

This matchup will feature two backup goalies as Budaj reportedly will be countered by Tristan Jarry, who's only appeared in two games this season. Budaj's best start was his most recent one, stopping 22 of 24 shots for a Nov. 9 win over his former Kings squad. The Czech goalie is capable of slowing down high-caliber opponents, but his fantasy utility is minimal since he's stuck behind early Vezina Trophy favorite Andrei Vasilevskiy.