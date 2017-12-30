Lightning's Peter Budaj: Headed for injured reserve
Budaj (leg) will be placed on injured reserve, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The leg injury that knocked Budaj out of Friday's game against the Flyers could be significant, as the Bolts sent the backup netminder to injured reserve in a flash. Ex-Coyote Louis Domingue was called up from AHL Syracuse in a corresponding move, but he won't be worth adding in fantasy as an understudy to breakout performer Andrei Vasilevskiy, who currently leads the league with 24 wins in 31 games.
