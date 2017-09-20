Budaj is slated to start in goal Wednesday night against the Hurricanes in Carolina, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Budaj was one of the best stories in the NHL last season, thriving for the Kings -- he posted a 27-20-3 record, 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage with seven shutouts -- to soften the blow of the team losing Jonathan Quick to a significant groin injury in the first game of the season. Budaj ended up getting dealt to the Bolts at the trade deadline, and he won half of his games as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy. Expect the same pecking order in goal as the Lightning prepare for the 2017-18 season, meaning Budaj may only captivate fantasy owners as an insurance option or an occasional budget play in DFS this year.