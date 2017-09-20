Lightning's Peter Budaj: Heading between pipes
Budaj is slated to start in goal Wednesday night against the Hurricanes in Carolina, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Budaj was one of the best stories in the NHL last season, thriving for the Kings -- he posted a 27-20-3 record, 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage with seven shutouts -- to soften the blow of the team losing Jonathan Quick to a significant groin injury in the first game of the season. Budaj ended up getting dealt to the Bolts at the trade deadline, and he won half of his games as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy. Expect the same pecking order in goal as the Lightning prepare for the 2017-18 season, meaning Budaj may only captivate fantasy owners as an insurance option or an occasional budget play in DFS this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Signs two-year extension•
-
Peter Budaj: May end up back in Tampa in 2017-18•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Stops 23 shots in Sunday's victory•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will start Sunday•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Rides offense to win over Bruins•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will start against Boston•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...