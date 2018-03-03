Lightning's Peter Budaj: Inching closer to return
Budaj (leg) remains on injured reserve and won't dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, though his return is imminent, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It looks as though Tampa Bay's interim backup Louis Domingue will remain on the parent-club roster for at least one more game while Budaj rounds out his recovery. The Czech backstop, who has gone 3-3-1 with a dismal 3.80 GAA and .878 save percentage, hasn't played at all in 2018.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Still weeks away•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Expected out until mid-Februrary•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Week-to-week with leg injury•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Facing indefinite absence•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Headed for injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Stops 29 in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...