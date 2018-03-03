Budaj (leg) remains on injured reserve and won't dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, though his return is imminent, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It looks as though Tampa Bay's interim backup Louis Domingue will remain on the parent-club roster for at least one more game while Budaj rounds out his recovery. The Czech backstop, who has gone 3-3-1 with a dismal 3.80 GAA and .878 save percentage, hasn't played at all in 2018.