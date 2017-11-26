Lightning's Peter Budaj: Picked apart by Pens power play
Budaj made 29 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
He didn't play a bad game; he just didn't get much help from his teammates. Budaj was left to fend off two, five-on-threes, but he allowed three goals in those situations and that was the difference. Budaj has made just four starts this season and he's allowed at least four goals in three of them. It's a pretty clear indication that he needs more ice time to be able to deliver the kind of performances he brought to the Kings last season. Unfortunately, Budaj just won't get that behind stud Andrej Vasilevskiy.
