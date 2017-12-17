Lightning's Peter Budaj: Plays horribly in victory
Budaj allowed five goals on 37 shots against the Avalanche, but the good news is that was enough to nab a 6-5 win Saturday night.
The 35-year-old received just his sixth start Saturday, and it went about as well as his first five. The Lightning even spotted him a 4-0 lead, but Budaj yielded four third-period goals to make things interesting. Budaj came into the night 2-2-1 with an .881 save percentage and 3.40 GAA, and those totals got even worse despite a victory. Budaj played very well in place of an injured Jonathan Quick last season for the Kings, but since joining the Lightning around the 2017 trade deadline, he owns an. 886 save percentage in 13 appearances.
