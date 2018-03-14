Lightning's Peter Budaj: Pressed into relief duty
Budaj (leg) made a relief appearance in Tuesday's 7-4 home loss to the Senators, allowing one goal on four shots.
Budaj stepped in for traditional starter Andrei Vasilevskiy to start the third period after Vasilevskiy yielded six goals on 29 shots. There should be less focus on the fact that Budaj allowed a goal than his proving that he could at least withstand a whole period of hockey having missed the previous 29 games. With the Bolts being the first team to clinch a playoff berth and Vasilevskiy said to be dealing with fatigue, it's likely that we'll see as much of Budaj as he can physically handle down the final stretch of the regular season.
