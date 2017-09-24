Budaj will tend the twine in Sunday's preseason matchup with Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The 35-year-old goaltender started his preseason by allowing two goals on 20 shots while playing two periods against Carolina on Wednesday. Budaj is set to back-up Andrei Vasilievskiy in the Tampa Bay goal this campaign, though could be called upon more frequently if the young Russian's first season as an NHL No. 1 has some bumps in the road.