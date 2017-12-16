Lightning's Peter Budaj: Spot starter against Avs
Budaj will command the crease as Saturday's road starter against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bolts have started a trend of deploying Budaj roughly once every three or four games, and the low utilization a byproduct of No. 1 netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy taking the league by storm with an absurd 21 wins through 26 games. Colorado features a lethal weapon in top-line center Nathan MacKinnon (35 points in 31 games), which has helped the Avs rank seventh in team shooting percentage and 10th offensively overall, therefore, we're not confident that Budaj can improve upon his weak rate stats that include a 3.40 GAA and paltry .881 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Collects second win•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Defending cage against Colorado•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Picked apart by Pens power play•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Earns first victory of season•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will see familiar faces Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...