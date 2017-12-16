Budaj will command the crease as Saturday's road starter against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bolts have started a trend of deploying Budaj roughly once every three or four games, and the low utilization a byproduct of No. 1 netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy taking the league by storm with an absurd 21 wins through 26 games. Colorado features a lethal weapon in top-line center Nathan MacKinnon (35 points in 31 games), which has helped the Avs rank seventh in team shooting percentage and 10th offensively overall, therefore, we're not confident that Budaj can improve upon his weak rate stats that include a 3.40 GAA and paltry .881 save percentage.