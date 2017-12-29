Budaj will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Flyers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Budaj has struggled in limited action this campaign, registering an ugly 3.67 GAA and .878 save percentage in six appearances, but the Lightning have played extremely well in front of him, so he's managed to compile a respectable 3-2-1 record over that span. He'll look to pick up a third straight victory Friday in a home matchup with a slumping Flyers team that's lost three consecutive games.