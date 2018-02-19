According to coach Jon Cooper, Budaj (leg) is still weeks away from returning to action, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Budaj was originally expected to be ready by mid-February, but it appears fantasy owners will have to wait until closer to early March for his potential return. Even once he is healthy, the backup netminder is unlikely to see more than a handful of starts in order to rest Andrei Vasilevskiy for a postseason run. For now, Louis Domingue will continue to serve as the No. 2 in Tampa Bay.