Lightning's Peter Budaj: Still weeks away
According to coach Jon Cooper, Budaj (leg) is still weeks away from returning to action, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Budaj was originally expected to be ready by mid-February, but it appears fantasy owners will have to wait until closer to early March for his potential return. Even once he is healthy, the backup netminder is unlikely to see more than a handful of starts in order to rest Andrei Vasilevskiy for a postseason run. For now, Louis Domingue will continue to serve as the No. 2 in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Expected out until mid-Februrary•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Week-to-week with leg injury•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Facing indefinite absence•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Headed for injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Stops 29 in loss•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Sustains suspected leg injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...