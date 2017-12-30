Lightning's Peter Budaj: Stops 29 in loss
Budaj made 29 saves on 33 shots before exiting with a leg injury in the third period of a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
Things weren't going well for Budaj before the injury, as he'd conceded 16 goals in his past four starts. With Lightning coach Jon Cooper saying postgame that the team expects to call up a goaltender to replace him and Tampa about to travel for a five-game road swing, it's a reasonable guess that he stays sidelined until the Bolts return home on Jan. 9. Even if he returns before then, he's not all that useful as even a spot starter on your roster.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Sustains suspected leg injury•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Starting Friday against Philadelphia•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Plays horribly in victory•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Spot starter against Avs•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Collects second win•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Defending cage against Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...