Budaj made 29 saves on 33 shots before exiting with a leg injury in the third period of a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

Things weren't going well for Budaj before the injury, as he'd conceded 16 goals in his past four starts. With Lightning coach Jon Cooper saying postgame that the team expects to call up a goaltender to replace him and Tampa about to travel for a five-game road swing, it's a reasonable guess that he stays sidelined until the Bolts return home on Jan. 9. Even if he returns before then, he's not all that useful as even a spot starter on your roster.