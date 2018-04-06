Budaj remains with the Lightning but has not seen game action since mid-March.

Louis Domingue has moved into the backup role ahead of Budaj, who is just a year removed from a brilliant performance in Los Angeles (27-20-3, 2.12 GAA, .917 save percentage). His stay in Tampa has resulted in extremely limited ice time and that won't change. Budaj is a journeyman whose fantasy future lies in spot starts, but that's if he returns next year. He will be 36 to start next season.

