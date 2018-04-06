Lightning's Peter Budaj: Stuck in rut as third goalie
Budaj remains with the Lightning but has not seen game action since mid-March.
Louis Domingue has moved into the backup role ahead of Budaj, who is just a year removed from a brilliant performance in Los Angeles (27-20-3, 2.12 GAA, .917 save percentage). His stay in Tampa has resulted in extremely limited ice time and that won't change. Budaj is a journeyman whose fantasy future lies in spot starts, but that's if he returns next year. He will be 36 to start next season.
More News
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Pressed into relief duty•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Activated off IR•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Recalled from minors•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will suit up in minor-league contest•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will take the ice in AHL•
-
Lightning's Peter Budaj: Inching closer to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...