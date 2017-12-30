Budaj sustained an apparent injury to his left leg midway through the third period of Friday night's game against the Flyers, NHL.com reports.

Tampa Bay's backup tender was taken out by Scott Laughton, who violently crashed into the cage. Andrei Vasilevskiy -- who leads the league in wins (24) and is second in GAA (2.09) and save percentage (.934) -- replaced Budaj, and it looks like Vasi will finish the contest.