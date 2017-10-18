Lightning's Peter Budaj: Takes 5-4 shootout loss in first start
Budaj allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Budaj gave up a game-tying, power-play tally to Drew Stafford with under five minutes to play and was beaten by Kyle Palmieri in the third round of the skills challenge to take the shootout loss. Making his first start in Tampa Bay's seventh game of the season, the veteran backup allowed three goals in the first period before steadying himself until New Jersey's late-game heroics. With 23-year-old starter Andrei Vasilevskiy sporting a 5-1-0 record, the 35-year-old Budaj is unlikely to see more than the occasional appearance.
