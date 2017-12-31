Budaj is considered week-to-week after sustaining a leg injury Friday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Budaj -- who has already been placed on injured reserve -- will be replaced by Louis Domingue in the backup role. Considering how heavily the Lightning have relied on starter Andrei Vasilevskiy, the veteran Budaj probably won't miss that many games that he otherwise would have started.

