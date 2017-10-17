Budaj will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Budaj was thrust into the starter's role for the Kings last season when Jonathan Quick went down with a long-term injury, and he played well despite those less than ideal circumstances, compiling a 27-20-3 record while registering a 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage over 53 appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the 2017-18 campaign Tuesday in a tough road matchup with a Devils club that's averaging 4.20 goals per game this season, second in the NHL.