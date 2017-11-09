Budaj will work between the pipes against the Kings, his former team, on the road Thursday night, NHL.com reports.

Budaj had a renaissance campaign for the Kings in 2016-17, as he filled in for then-injured No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick and wound up with a 27-20-3 record and seven shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage. However, he has no chance of unseating Andrei Vasilevskiy (12-1-1, 2.41 GAA, .917 save percentage) as the starter in Tampa Bay unless his fellow countryman sustains an injury of his own. This will count as just the third appearance for Budaj this season.