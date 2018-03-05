Lightning's Peter Budaj: Will take the ice in AHL
Budaj (leg) will be sent to AHL Syracuse for a conditioning stint, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was confirmed by Steve Yzerman, so expect Budaj to suit up with the Crunch in the near future. The 35-year-old has only played in seven games this season and has been out for months with this injury. The Lightning will hope to get him into game shape before presumably bringing him back up to, well, back up Andrei Vasilevskiy.
