Myers was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Although Myers has been promoted, at this point it appears he won't be in contention for a spot in the lineup Thursday against the Wild, regardless of Erik Cernak's (upper body) status. Myers has gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Recalled from minors•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Rejoining Crunch•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Elevated from minors•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Shipped back down to minors•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Promoted Thursday•