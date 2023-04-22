Myers was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Myers hasn't dressed in an NHL game since Nov. 21. The 26-year-old will likely continue filling a depth role throughout the postseason.
More News
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Up with Lightning•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Gets first point with new team•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Good to go Friday•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Placed on waivers•