Myers produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Myers' first assist as a member of the Lightning was the secondary helper on Nikita Kucherov's tally in the first period. Through six contests, Myers has added eight shots on net, 15 hits, four PIM, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a third-pairing role. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch in a seven-defensemen lineup Tuesday, so he's far from a lock to play on a regular basis.