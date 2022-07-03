Myers was acquired by Tampa Bay after being traded from Nashville on Sunday.
The Lightning have acquired Myers from Nashville in a trade that also sent Grant Mismash to Tampa in exchange for Ryan McDonagh. Myers appeared in 27 games for Nashville last season and scored on goals and four points.
