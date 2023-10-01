Myers was moved to the waiver wire Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Myers chipped in one goal, two assists, 21 shots on net and 31 hits in 11 games for Tampa Bay last season. Additionally, he registered eight goals, 29 points and 88 PIM over 52 contests with AHL Syracuse in 2022-23. If he clears, Myers could spend most of this campaign in the minors once again.