Myers has been placed on waivers Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Myers has been a healthy scratch in the Lightning's last four games. He has a goal and two assists in 11 games this season. The Lightning need room under the salary cap in order to activate Anthony Cirelli (shoulder) from long-term injured reserve, and this would be just one of the moves necessary.
