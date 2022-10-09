Myers was placed on waivers for cap purposes, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.
Myers will still likely slot into Tampa Bay's third pairing on opening night as the Lighting try to manage their cap space going into the season. The 25-year-old defenseman signed a one-year deal with Tampa this offseason after logging a goal and three assists in 27 games with Nashville last season.
More News
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Snags one-year extension•
-
Lightning's Philippe Myers: Heads to Tampa•
-
Predators' Philippe Myers: Recalled from minors•
-
Predators' Philippe Myers: Loaned to AHL Toronto•
-
Predators' Philippe Myers: Hits waivers•
-
Predators' Philippe Myers: Watches from press box again•