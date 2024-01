Myers was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Myers could make his second NHL appearance of the 2023-24 season against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) hasn't played since Dec. 19, while Erik Cernak (undisclosed) and Haydn Fleury (hand) were injured in Sunday's 4-3 win over Montreal. Myers has three points, 23 shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 33 hits in 12 career contests with the Lightning.